Mariah Carey recorded an alternative album 25 years ago

Mariah Carey

is known for her beautiful ballads, but the singer has revealed that she recorded

an alternative album 25 years ago.

â€œFun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream Ÿ‘€ Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days,â€ she said via Twitter on Sunday, adding that she wrote about the album in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey that will be released on Tuesday, September 29.

Daydream was released in October 1995 and featured hits like One Sweet Day, Fantasy and Always Be My Baby.

However, Mariah said she did the unreleased alternative album during the same period in which she would record songs for Daydream. While she did it for laugh, the singer said the album showed another side of her. Â

â€œI was playing with the with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time,â€ she writes in the preview pages of the book. â€œYou know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my miseryâ€”but I also wanted to laugh.â€

But Mariah will be talking about a lot more in the memoir. She plans to share many juicy details about her relationships, as well as the joys of motherhood.