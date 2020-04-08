Mariah Carey, Sam Smith praise healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mariah Carey, Sam Smith praise healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreakWednesday, April 08, 2020
|
Mariah Carey and Sam Smith are sharing messages to support healthcare workers fighting coronavirus to mark World Health Day.
The We Belong Together singer and the How Do You Sleep hitmaker were just two of the stars supporting those on the front line as the world fights the virus pandemic.
Carey wrote: “Sending my insurmountable gratitude to all healthcare workers and first responders around the world. We appreciate you so much!! … Please show yourself and tweet me so we can all celebrate you!”
Whilst Sam shared: “Here’s to all the healthcare workers … Make yourself known in the replies, and thank you for all that you do #WorldHealthDay.”
Liam Gallagher, Shakira and Sofia Vergara were also sharing messages.Liam wrote on social media: “Brothers and Sisters make yourself known if you’re a health worker? LG x #worldhealthday.”
The celebrities were responding to Twitter’s official message, which asked people to come together to applaud the frontline workers.
Tuesday was World Health Day.
