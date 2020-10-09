Mariah Carey says son was bullied by a white supremacist

Mariah Carey says son was bullied by a white supremacistFriday, October 09, 2020
|
Mariah Carey says her son, Moroccan, is only 9-years-old but has already experienced racism.
“Rocky [Moroccan] just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” Carey said during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (October 8). “It’s, like, insane. So this is the world we live in.”
Moroccan, nicknamed Rocky, and his twin sister, Monroe, are Carey’s children with her second husband, Nick Cannon. They finalised their divorce in 2016.
Carey said she’s been trying her best to guide her children by sharing her own experiences with racism with them from her memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.
“I’m reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy