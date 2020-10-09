Mariah Carey says son was bullied by a white supremacist

Mariah Carey says her son, Moroccan, is only 9-years-old but has already experienced racism.

“Rocky [Moroccan] just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” Carey said during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (October 8). “It’s, like, insane. So this is the world we live in.”

Moroccan, nicknamed Rocky, and his twin sister, Monroe, are Carey’s children with her second husband, Nick Cannon. They finalised their divorce in 2016.

Carey said she’s been trying her best to guide her children by sharing her own experiences with racism with them from her memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.

“I’m reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself.”