Mariah Carey’s daughter takes her shopping at Target

Mariah Carey’s daughter took her mom on a shopping trip to budget supermarket Target.

The We Belong Together hitmaker asked eight-year-old Monroe – who is a twin to brother Moroccan – where she would like to go shopping on Tuesday, and despite Mariah having a reported net worth of $300 million, her little girl surprised her diva parent with her choice of store for their spree.

Below a picture of Monroe in a Target shopping trolley being pushed by the 49-year-old superstar in one of their stores, Mariah wrote on Instagram: “Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree

My daughter: (sic)”

The twins’ father and Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon reacted: “Exactly!!! That’s my daughter!!! (sic)”

Talk show host Andy Cohen wrote: “Best ad for Target I’ve ever seen.”

The official Instagram page for Target also responded with: “We belong together.”