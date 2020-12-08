Mariah Carey’s story could be told on film

If American R&B star Mariah Carey has her way, the story of her life and career could be told on film.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, host Jimmy Fallon asked if her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, would be adapted into a movie or TV series.

And the singer revealed that it is very much a possibility.

“We’re talking about some things. I really feel like it should; that was always my goal,” she said.

“But it was important to write the book first, ’cause there’s so much, and then to pick and choose how we translate that.”

She was, however, tight-lipped about who would be directing the film. She also did not say which actress would play her on screen. She explained that there would be a wide range of actresses to choose from since the book goes from her childhood to present day.

And while we wait on that film, the singer is currently enjoying success with Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on AppleTV+. The production, which is also available on amazon.com, sees Carey performing a number of holiday songs. She is also joined by several guests, including Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri and Tiffany Haddish, as well as her children – Moroccan and Monroe.