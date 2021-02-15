Mark Golding got gushy on the ‘Gram for Valentines Day

Mark Golding got gushy on the ‘Gram for Valentines DayMonday, February 15, 2021
|
Love was in the air on Sunday (February 14) and Jamaica’s Opposition leader Mark Golding wasn’t shy about bearing his heart on the ‘Gram, as he expressed his love for his wife, Sandra.
Golding shared a video on his IG page in which he was seen handing his wife a bouquet packed with thirty red roses.
“Here you go babe,” said Golding who handed his wife the floral arrangement and pecked her on each cheek.
A smiling Mrs. Golding happily received her bouquet as she stunned in an elegant white, square neck, mini dress complete with red heels.
A subsequent post revealed that Golding’s gift to his wife of 30 red roses, signifies the number of years they have been together.
“To my dear wife. I love you soo much. 30 Roses for 30 years. Yours forever, Mark,” read the note atop of the flowers which were visible in a subsequent post.
The cute couple later were spotted, fully clad in their masks, out at the art walk in downtown Kingston, next door to Golding’s constituency.
The duo was seen taking in the sights of the street art, while jamming to music audible in the streets.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy