Mark Ronson identifies as sapiosexual

Mark Ronson has come out as “sapiosexual”.

The 44-year-old music producer revealed that he identifies as sapiosexual, meaning he is attracted to intelligence before gender, after watching a debate about the issue on ‘Good Morning Britain’, while waiting to go on the show.

French equality minister Marlene Schiappa recently identified as sapiosexual and author Nichi Hodgson appeared on ‘GMB’ to explain the issue.

Nichi said: “The definition means intelligence first then attraction. I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains.

“We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual. It’s always existed, we just didn’t have a word for it.”

Mark – who is divorced from French actress Joséphine de La Baume, 34 – was appearing on ‘GMB’ to discuss his new album ‘Late Night Feelings’ but decided to get involved in the debate.

Host Kate Garraway said: “Now we know you are single, and Mark has got very involved in our debate backstage. You are identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

He replied: “Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it. We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room. With a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual.”

Presenter Ben Shephard added: “So you are coming out as sapiosexual. Out and proud on Good Morning Britain.”

Mark was previously engaged to the actress-singer Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004 and started dating New York singer Samantha Urbani after his split from his wife.