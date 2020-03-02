Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone sneaked beer on to film set

Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone sneaked beer on to film setMonday, March 02, 2020
|
Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone sneaked a beer on to the set of Spenser Confidential.
The 48-year-old star appears opposite the Sunflower rapper in the new Netflix thriller, and he admitted the musician wanted something to “calm the nerves” for his first-ever acting gig.
Mark told ‘Extra’: “You know, he likes his Bud Light, and when he showed up to the set he thought, ‘Well, I could just take a 12-pack.’
“You can’t do that. We were able to sneak one in, in a Dunkin’ Donuts cup… I got one in. It just was just to calm the nerves. It was the acting debut.”
The pair were friends before they collaborated on screen, and Mark has revealed he actually convinced his pal to take his first steps into the world of Hollywood.
He added: “He and I were friends. We were hanging out at my house one night and he was just going on and on about how he wanted to die in a movie.
“And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know about dying in it, but I’d like to see acting in a movie.’ And I knew he could pull it off.”
Mark – who produces the movie and stars as former Boston police officer Spenser – admitted Malone was “just magic” from the very first take, despite not even auditioning for his part.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy