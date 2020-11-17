Markland Edwards is seeking to become Portmore Mayor

Radio personality and broadcaster Markland Edwards has indicated that he is throwing his hat into the ring as he seeks to become the Mayor of Portmore.

Edwards has indicated that he made the submission to the general secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) about his intentions.

In a statement, he said that he has a personal interest in the development of the municipality and believes he has the vision, drive and energy to help Portmore transition to its next stage of development.

If accepted, he would seek to unseat the current mayor, Leon Thomas of the Peopleâ€™s National Party.

The Mayor in Portmore is directly elected, in contrast to the other mayors across the island who are chosen from the elected councillors.