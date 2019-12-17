Marriage was the best thing to happen to Idris Elba in 2019

Idris Elba’s marriage was the “best thing” to happen to him this year.

The Cats actor tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco, in April, and the intimate ceremony was the high point of 2019 for the star.

He told PeopleTV: “I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019.

“We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible.”

But the 47-year-old star has also had a great year professionally and found it “incredible” working on Tom Hooper’s musical adaptation of Cats alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.

Gushing about the “incredible people, all the actors, all the directors” involved with the movie, he added: “As an experience, it was one of the best film experiences I’ve had.”

And that’s not all as Idris also singled out working on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

He laughed: “I got to beat up Dwayne Johnson in a movie. I put it on him.”