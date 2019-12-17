Marriage was the best thing to happen to Idris Elba in 2019

Marriage was the best thing to happen to Idris Elba in 2019Tuesday, December 17, 2019
|
Idris Elba’s marriage was the “best thing” to happen to him this year.
The Cats actor tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco, in April, and the intimate ceremony was the high point of 2019 for the star.
He told PeopleTV: “I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019.
“We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible.”
But the 47-year-old star has also had a great year professionally and found it “incredible” working on Tom Hooper’s musical adaptation of Cats alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.
Gushing about the “incredible people, all the actors, all the directors” involved with the movie, he added: “As an experience, it was one of the best film experiences I’ve had.”
And that’s not all as Idris also singled out working on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
He laughed: “I got to beat up Dwayne Johnson in a movie. I put it on him.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy