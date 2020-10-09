Married pastor quits church to join OnlyFans

Former pastor Nikole Mitchell from Orange Country, California said she has found her new calling in selling ex-rated content to subscribers on OnlyFans.

The 36-year-old mom of three grew up in a strict Baptist family and was training to become the leader of her Christian congregation. But when she found out she was bisexual, she said she no longer felt welcomed in the church.

Appearing on ‘This Morning Today’, Mitchell said she left the church and went to pursue her childhood dreams of being an erotic dancer. And now she has created an OnlyFans where she sells exclusive raunchy content to paying customers.

“I was queer, my church didn’t accept queer people. I had these desires and I decided to finally step into the unknown and see where it led me, and it led me here and I’m very grateful for it,” she said.

She said she understands that what she does for a living now would be considered ‘sinful’ by her church. But she’s come to accept it as her calling.

“I have to decide what I am called to do and trust that calling with my life and let the chips fall where they may. A lot of people have supported me, but I have lost a lot along the way.”

Mitchell said she was married for seven years before coming out as bisexual. She had three children in her marriage who are five, seven, and ten-year-old.

She said she’s already having ‘age-appropriate’ conversations with her children about her new profession.

“I think as any parent we want the best for our kids and never want to hurt them,’ she said. ‘They know I do modelling and nude modelling and we’re having age-appropriate conversations,” she said.