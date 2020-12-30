Mary J. Blige admits the holidays are lonely

R&B singer Mary J. Blige says the holidays are challenging for her, noting that she often experiences loneliness and sadness.

Blige told Taraji P. Henson, in her Facebook Watch series Place of Peace last Thursday, that since splitting from her husband in 2017, the holidays have been an unpleasant for her.

“It gets lonely and it gets sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along,” said Blige.

According to Blige, despite the loneliness and personal challenges, she is not focused on what she does not have, instead she remains grateful for the things she does have.

“But I’d rather be [by] myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again,” said Blige.

“I’m going to be patient and sift through this thing, and love on me right now. I’m not gonna deprive myself of living. I’m not gonna deprive myself of romance if it ever shows up.”

Blige and her former husband Kendu Isaacs split after 15 years of marriage.