Mary J Blige sizzles in sultry #BadB!*chFall IG post

American R&B crooner Mary J Blige sent the

Internet into a frenzy after she declared she’s over #HotGirlSummer.

Blige, who turns 49 in January, is inviting no hateration in this dancerie!

Mary is looking snatched, and latest her Instagram post is collecting the likes and comments as the legendary singer and actress ushers in #BadB!*chFall.

The post has garnered over 424,000 likes, with fellow celebrities Tasha Smith, Erykah Badu, Taraji P Henson, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle and Janet Jackson praising the

View this post on Instagram Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall ? @robertectorA post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

In the photo, the ‘Thriving’ singer is certainly on display as Blige confidently rocks a leopard print, skin-tight one-piece showing off her strong, toned thighs.

Adding to the look, the queen, surrounded by fur, has her blond tresses combed out for dramatic effect.

Photographer Rob Rector, who has shot Eva Marcille, Wendy Williams, Nas, Lala Anthony, and others, was behind the lens for this epic shot.