Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76

Mary Wilson of The Supremes has died. She

was 76 years old.

Wilson died at her Las Vegas home last night. The cause of death was not immediately clear, said her publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson was the longest-reigning original member of the group which included Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, who was later replaced Cindy Birdsong in 1967.

The Supremes had five consecutive No. 1s, beginning with 1964’s Where Did Our Love Go, which Wilson said was the song that changed everything.

On tour at the time, the group flew home instead of travelling on a bus, which she said was their first plane ride.

Long-time friend and group member, Ross, tweeted today, “I just woke up to this news. I am reminded that each day is a gift,” she added, writing “I have so many wonderful memories of our time together.”