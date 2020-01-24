Masters of Medicine in pictures

BUZZ Fam, the recent Masters of Medicine event at the Bob Marley Museum in St Andrew was an evening of excellence. Marcia Griffiths and Dr Henry Lowe were among the awardees for the night. We bring you more pictures from this stellar event.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login