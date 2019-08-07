Matt Damon gets four new tattoos dedicated to his daughters.

Matt Damon has got four tattoos on his arm in honour of his daughters.

The 48-year-old actor showed off the tattoos he got of his daughters’ names – Alexia, 20, Isabella, 13, Gia, 10, and Stella, eight – done by the popular celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Stone. Their names join Matt’s “Lucy” tattoo, which honours his wife of nearly 15 years, Luciana Barroso.

Daniel Stone, who is also known as Winter Stone, has tattooed many celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Lady Gaga.

Sharing a photo of Matt’s new ink with a pair of black and white photos on his Instagram on Monday August 5, he wrote: “FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON (sic)”

Matt had previously admitted he “got lucky” meeting his wife.

He said: “I got lucky meeting her. I think marriage is incredibly difficult because it’s so hard to have that one partner who is everything. Looking at it objectively, it seems an insane idea. So it’s not that I love marriage in general, it’s that I love being married to her. And that’s the difference. And I just got lucky. I sure did.”