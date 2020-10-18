Matthew McConaughey said his dad died of a heart attack while having sex with mom

Matthew McConaughey said his dad died of a heart attack while having sex with momSunday, October 18, 2020
|
Nobody wants to even think about their parents having sex. But now, actor Mathew McConaughey will have to live with this piece of unfortunate information for the rest of his life. His dad died of a heart attack while having sex with his mom.
“I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”
McConaughey made the shocking TMI revelation in his featured story for People cover.
His father, James Donald McConaughey, died in 1992. He and his wife had the definition of an on-again, off-again relationship. They got married to each other three separate times. Matthew was conceived shortly after their third wedding.
