Mattress company paying couples to have sex

If this isn’t a dream job, then we don’t know what is. BUZZ Fam, so mattress making company- Sleep Standards, is looking to pay couples to have sex on their mattresses.

Yes, you read that right. Get paid to do something that you’d be doing anyway. The company is trying to find out which one of its mattresses are best for sex.

“What we’re looking for are five couples who can help us find the best mattress for sex. Essentially, we’ll do this by having you test out different mattresses. Every week, five chosen couples will be given a different mattress that they can use for “quality time.” You can test out the mattresses from the comfort and privacy of your own home, get as intimate as you want, and get paid for it!” it said.

The couples will be required to write reviews about how each mattress performs during sex. They’ll also have to give each mattress a rating in terms of its bounciness, noise, firmness, edge support, comfort, and cooling.

The experiment will take place over an eight weeks period. And at the end of it, couples will receive a cash prize of $3000, plus a free mattress.

And don’t worry, there’ll be no observers lurking around and watching you, as the experiment will be done in the comfort of your own home.