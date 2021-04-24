Mavado poses alongside hip hop heavy weights at memorial service held for DMX

Mavado poses alongside hip hop heavy weights at memorial service held for DMXSaturday, April 24, 2021
|
Dancehall heavyweight Mavado was among several iconic hip hop artistes who recently paid their last respects to legendary rapper DMX.
The picture taken at the memorial service at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York shows the ‘gully boss’ sharing some lens time with the likes of Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beats, T.I, and, Rick Ross among others.
Decked out in black and giving off a sombre vibe, the impressive line up shows a real coming together of megastars in the music industry, with Mavado playing up that fact in the caption.
The Cassava Piece native, who now resides in the US, captioned the photo, “Legendary pic” utilizing an eye and a key emoji.
Several persons responded favourably to the post, with one person saying, “all I see is strong black brothers”.
While another declared, “Gully stand tall”.
Mavado is no stranger to hanging with his fellow industry players across the pond having collaborated with high profile stars like, Akon
He was also signed at one point to Cash Money Records and We The Best Music.
