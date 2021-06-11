Mavado shares throwback picture of himself posing alongside his mom

Dancehall artiste Mavado seems to be reflecting on the close bond that he shared with his recently departed mother as he shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page.

The ‘Real McKoy’ singer took to Instagram on Thursday (June 10) where he shared a vintage photo of himself posing alongside his mother, affectionately known as ‘Miss Pinny’.

Mavado, who looks to be about six-years-old in the photo, is clad in a white shirt and black pants and his mother, Elizabeth Gordon, is seen wearing a white dress and holding a purse.

Mavado, whose given name is David Brooks, captioned the post, “Love you mama” adding two emojis which symbolize prayer and heart break.

Since the passing of his mother earlier this year, Mavado has been clear that it has been an extremely sad period in his life, with the Cassava Piece native often using social media to share his feelings.

While he has been posting throwback pictures of his mom, Thursday’s post is the first one that shows the duo together with Mavado at such a tender age.

Following his post, the deejay has been getting support from fans and friends, as he seeks to cope with her passing.

Among those to share support include Ivoltage who wrote, “ntn cyaa compare to mam, return if possible miss p”.

The post was also liked by Bounty Killer, who seemed to have put aside past grievances to support the former Alliance member, during his period of mourning.

Mavado, has in recent times been candid about his feelings, with the Gully Boss often reminiscing on past times with his mom and indicated that in her death, he lost his best friend.

“From I was a kid it was always me and you walking up and down Constant Spring road them days my little sister was just a baby them days. I always said as a kid I’m going to buy you the biggest house and the prettiest car. When I grow up I build you the biggest house I keep my promise mama I did it and the world will remember us me and you, Jah know have never felt like this before wow my best friend gone” he wrote in an earlier post on Instagram.

Mavado’s mother passed away in March 2021 while he was in the United States.

It seems as thoughhe was unable to attend her funeral.