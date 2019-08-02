Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian West for criminal justice reform work

Meek Mill has praised Kim Kardashian West for her work on criminal justice reform.

The 32-year-old rapper – who is doing his own work on criminal justice reform – thinks it is great that high profile stars like Kim have used their platform to help others.

He said: “Everybody that’s using their platform helps. Kim’s [a good friend]. I think she’s doing a lot of good work. She’s doing a lot of work, more than other people who have platforms who might even [have come] from that situation. So, big ups to her and big ups to everybody that’s working for a better cause – not even just for reform.”

And Meek – who was sentenced to two to four years in prison last year after he violated the terms of his parole stemming from a drug and weapons conviction in 2008 – has urged others to not let the system beat them.

He added to Access Hollywood: “Don’t let it happen to you, let it happen for you. I went through everything I went through and I came out of it and turned it into my situation, like doing reform and trying to shed light on the system through my platform … Keep your head up. You have people like us fighting in your corner. Never really lose hope, keep fighting.”