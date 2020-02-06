Meek Mill reveals girlfriend’s pregnancy during Twitter spat with Nicki Minaj

Meek Mill’s girlfriend is pregnant.

The 32-year-old rapper announced that his partner Milan Harris is expecting his baby during a heated Twitter exchange with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on Wednesday after she called him a clown and accused him of beating women.

He fumed: “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.

“‘You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!

“Surrounded by rapist talking what? Stop playing. You picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.

“I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful. I’m never scared to speak up!”

He concluded in a since-deleted tweet: “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit. (sic)”

Meek and Nicki’s latest showdown comes after the 37-year-old rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty – who she married in October after less than a year of dating – reportedly had a “blazing row” with the Going Bad hitmaker at a clothing store last month.

Meek and Nicki dated for two years from 2015 until 2017.