Meek Mill shares first photo of son

Meek Mill shares first photo of sonFriday, May 07, 2021
|
Rapper Meek Mill has shared the first official photo of his son that he shares with fashion designer, Milan Harris.
He posted the picture on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before he and his son celebrated their birthdays: â€œHappy bday Czar,â€ Meek captioned the image, â€œLove you. Tomar your first big day!!!! Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’ canâ€™t wait to see you â€¦â€
The adorable photo of his youngest son Czar, saw him decked out in diamond chains (which he nibbled on as babies do), a Burberry bucket hat, a white button-up shirt, and ripped jeans.
This is the first time that Meek Mill is exposing his baby sonâ€™s face to the internet since he was born last May on his dadâ€™s birthday.
And fans were quick to point that he was a copy of his dad!
While Czar is Milanâ€™s first child, Meek has two older children in sons Murad and Rihmeek.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy