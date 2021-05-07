Meek Mill shares first photo of son

Rapper Meek Mill has shared the first official photo of his son that he shares with fashion designer, Milan Harris.

He posted the picture on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before he and his son celebrated their birthdays: â€œHappy bday Czar,â€ Meek captioned the image, â€œLove you. Tomar your first big day!!!! Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’ canâ€™t wait to see you â€¦â€

The adorable photo of his youngest son Czar, saw him decked out in diamond chains (which he nibbled on as babies do), a Burberry bucket hat, a white button-up shirt, and ripped jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

This is the first time that Meek Mill is exposing his baby sonâ€™s face to the internet since he was born last May on his dadâ€™s birthday.

And fans were quick to point that he was a copy of his dad!

While Czar is Milanâ€™s first child, Meek has two older children in sons Murad and Rihmeek.