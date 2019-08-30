Meet competitive gamer Javaughn Taylor

Meet competitive gamer Javaughn TaylorFriday, August 30, 2019
|
Javaughn Taylor has been playing video games since he was six years old.
Now part of the Dr Birdz, we have all the BUZZ about him.
Name: Javaughn Taylor
Gamer Tag: Game Hero
Age: 24
Located in: Portmore
Favourite Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, Project Cars, Forza, and Apex Legends
Genre specialisation: First Person Shooter and Racing
How long have you been playing video games?: I’ve been playing from six years old.
What got you into games: My father got me into gaming. He bought a Super Nintendo then upgraded to Nintendo 64.
Console or PC: PC
How did you end up on the team?: I got picked due to my skills in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
— Written by Nichola Beckford
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy