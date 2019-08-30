Meet competitive gamer Javaughn Taylor

Javaughn Taylor has been playing video games since he was six years old.

Now part of the Dr Birdz, we have all the BUZZ about him.

Name: Javaughn Taylor

Gamer Tag: Game Hero

Age: 24

Located in: Portmore

Favourite Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, Project Cars, Forza, and Apex Legends

Genre specialisation: First Person Shooter and Racing

How long have you been playing video games?: I’ve been playing from six years old.

What got you into games: My father got me into gaming. He bought a Super Nintendo then upgraded to Nintendo 64.

Console or PC: PC

How did you end up on the team?: I got picked due to my skills in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

— Written by Nichola Beckford