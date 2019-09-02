Meet Jason Whyte from the Dr Birdz

As Jamaica’s eSport industry grows, more persons

have been joining the movement. Here is a quick look at another member of the newly

formed Dr Birdz.

Name: Jason Whyte

Gamer Tag: JaiysonX

Age: 31

Located in: Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

Favourite game: Mortal Kombat

Genre specialisation: Fighting games

How long have you been playing video games?: I’ve been playing since I was six years old.

What got you into games?: I grew up with older cousins who always played, and I was always around them so I started playing too.

Console or PC: Console

How did you end up on team: I won the two JEI qualifiers for Mortal Kombat XI.

On playing at Evolution Championship Series: It was just amazing especially given the quality of my performance and that of the team.

— Written by Nichola Beckford