Meet Jason Whyte from the Dr Birdz

Meet Jason Whyte from the Dr BirdzMonday, September 02, 2019
As Jamaica’s eSport industry grows, more persons
have been joining the movement. Here is a quick look at another member of the newly
formed Dr Birdz.
Name: Jason Whyte
Gamer Tag: JaiysonX
Age: 31
Located in: Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth
Favourite game: Mortal Kombat
Genre specialisation: Fighting games
How long have you been playing video games?: I’ve been playing since I was six years old.
What got you into games?: I grew up with older cousins who always played, and I was always around them so I started playing too.
Console or PC: Console
How did you end up on team: I won the two JEI qualifiers for Mortal Kombat XI.
On playing at Evolution Championship Series: It was just amazing especially given the quality of my performance and that of the team.
— Written by Nichola Beckford
