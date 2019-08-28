Meet Nicholas Chin Loy from the Dr Birdz

Meet Nicholas Chin Loy from the Dr BirdzWednesday, August 28, 2019
|
As Jamaica’s eSport future moves forward in the hands of the Jamaica
eSports Initiative, let us introduce you to Nicholas Chin Loy, a member of Dr
Birdz.
Name: Nicholas Chin Loy
Gamer tag: Wardestroyer
Age: 34
Location: Kingston
Favourite game: Street Fighter V
Genre specialisation: Fighting games
How long have you been playing video games?: As long as I can remember, 14 years now, competitively.
How did you into gaming?: My brother and his friends. They were into games. I used to hang around and game with them.
Console or PC: Console, the PS4 of course.
How did you end up on the team?: I entered the JEI team finals.
What was it like playing at Evolution Championship Series?: It was a dream come true to go to Evo 2019.
— Written by Nichola Beckford
