Meet the world’s oldest identical twins

Japanese twin sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama have been confirmed as the world’s oldest identical twins. The sisters, who are 107 years old were born on November 5, 1913 on Shodo Island, Kagawa prefecture, into a family of 13, according to a

They lived a part from an early age because being twins during that time was reason enough to be bullied, the statements informs.

The physical distance between them grew after Kodama left Shodo Island after elementary school and later married someone outside the island. However, they mainly reconnected at weddings and funerals, and around the age of 70 they went on several Buddhist pilgrimages together.

The pair now live in separate care homes.

The record of the oldest identical twins was previously held by fellow Japanese nationals Kin Narita and Gin Kanie.