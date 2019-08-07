Meg Ryan in no rush to marry John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan is in no rush to marry John Mellencamp, as she says their engagement is a “state of grace”.

The Sleepless in Seattle star announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician last year. She has said she’s happy living in the “state of grace” that comes with being engaged and isn’t rushing into tying the knot.

Meg, 57, says she’s taking the time to focus on her career and make a move into producing and directing, as well as continuing to “figure out how to provide” for her two children, 15-year-old Daisy and 27-year-old Jack.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 25th-anniversary edition, she said: “I’m focused on producing. I’m also teeing myself up to direct, and I’m working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends.

“But most of all, what I’m ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I’m awake is my kids’ happiness. I just am. I’m either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy.”