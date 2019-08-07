Meg Ryan in no rush to marry John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan in no rush to marry John MellencampWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Meg Ryan is in no rush to marry John Mellencamp, as she says their engagement is a “state of grace”.
The Sleepless in Seattle star announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician last year. She has said she’s happy living in the “state of grace” that comes with being engaged and isn’t rushing into tying the knot.
Meg, 57, says she’s taking the time to focus on her career and make a move into producing and directing, as well as continuing to “figure out how to provide” for her two children, 15-year-old Daisy and 27-year-old Jack.
Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 25th-anniversary edition, she said: “I’m focused on producing. I’m also teeing myself up to direct, and I’m working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends.
“But most of all, what I’m ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I’m awake is my kids’ happiness. I just am. I’m either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy