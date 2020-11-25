Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in JulyWednesday, November 25, 2020
|
Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.
The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation in an opinion piece for the New York Times today.
She said she experienced a “sharp cramp” while changing her first child, Archie.
The former Suit actress said, “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”
Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, shared her sorrowful experience about how she and her husband coped.
“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'” Meghan wrote.
“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said.
