Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.

The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation in an opinion piece for the New York Times today.

She said she experienced a “sharp cramp” while changing her first child, Archie.

The former Suit actress said, “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, shared her sorrowful experience about how she and her husband coped.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'” Meghan wrote.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she said.