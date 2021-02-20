Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she’s dating this NY rapper

Megan Thee Stallion may have rapped, “I keep my ni**as private, so his AP all I’m showing,” but seems she’s made an exception for her new man.

The Houston rapper confirmed she’s dating fellow rapper Paradison Fontaine during an Instagram Live yesterday (February 19).

The Body artiste confirmed the much-speculated pairing while addressing rumours of an unintentionally streamed argument between her and her new beau.

Why is no one talking about Pardi potentially putting his hands on Megan in this video from last night? — Seann. (@SSwae_) pic.twitter.com/SpO6GpyYFmFebruary 16, 2021

People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything,” Megan said. “I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”

The Houston rapper added fuel to the fire earlier this week when she tweeted that she was in a good place, and that her “boo” loves her, even though they weren’t seeing eye to eye at the moment.

I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Paradison was born in Newburgh, New York and is best-known for the 2018 track Backin’ It Up with Cardi B.