Megan Thee Stallion covers Sports Illustrated

Megan Thee Stallion can add another historic accomplishment under her belt. The 26-year-old is the first female rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She is one of the three cover stars. The Texan rapper is joined by tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom. Megan shared the exciting news with her fans via Instagram, labelling it as a “dream come through”.

“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion has always preached a message of body positivity and told CNN that this cover is another opportunity for her to spread that message.

“Shooting the cover made me feel really empowered and happy,” she said. “It made me feel good to know that women who have bodies like me can be celebrated. Not just the standard types that we have seen before.”

Megan Thee Stallion was photographed by James Macari, while Bloom and Osaka were both shot by Yu Tsai

The new issue is out on stands July 22.