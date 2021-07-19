Megan Thee Stallion covers Sports Illustrated

Megan Thee Stallion covers Sports IllustratedMonday, July 19, 2021
|
Megan Thee Stallion can add another historic accomplishment under her belt. The 26-year-old is the first female rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.
She is one of the three cover stars. The Texan rapper is joined by tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom. Megan shared the exciting news with her fans via Instagram, labelling it as a “dream come through”.
“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!,” she wrote.
Megan Thee Stallion has always preached a message of body positivity and told CNN that this cover is another opportunity for her to spread that message.
“Shooting the cover made me feel really empowered and happy,” she said. “It made me feel good to know that women who have bodies like me can be celebrated. Not just the standard types that we have seen before.”
Megan Thee Stallion was photographed by James Macari, while Bloom and Osaka were both shot by Yu Tsai
The new issue is out on stands July 22.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy