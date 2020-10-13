Megan Thee Stallion speaks on unfair treatment of black women in new essay

Megan Thee Stallion speaks on unfair treatment of black women in new essayTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Rapper
Megan Thee Stallion is using her recent shooting to lend her support to “Protect
Black Women” movement.
The Savage artiste made her stance known in an opinion piece in the New York Times today.
She referenced her shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez in July to highlight the unfair treatment black women often face.
“We were not in a relationship.Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place. My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she said.
“Even as a victim, I have been met with scepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted,” the 25-year-old continued.
Megan also spoke about the constant struggle faced in address the stereotype of the ‘angry, black woman’ whenever they attempt to stand up for themselves or each other.
- Related story: Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
She also said she’s aware that there will be some backlash to her statements made to the media house, adding that she was unfazed.
“I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticise elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”
The complete essay and accompanying video can be viewed here.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy