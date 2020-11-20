Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova collection snags US$1.2-m first-day sales

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova collection snags US$1.2-m first-day salesFriday, November 20, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion is on a roll BUZZ Fam. She just dropped her debut album,
The 106-piece collection features mainly denim but also includes luxe corset bodysuits and tops with matching dresses and plush outerwear. The items go from US$24.99 to US$199.99.
Megan Thee Stallion boasts that her collection is for “all the hotties out there” and fits bodies of all shapes and sizes. It even has clothes for dogs.
“Not only does my collection have clothes for the TALL THICK AND JUICYYYY but we have clothes for all the dog moms who wanna match their babies,” she said.
Will you be grabbing an outfit or two?
