Megaton believes he will get breakthrough with new single

Recording artiste Megaton is in an upbeat mood as he promotes his new single, titled Oil In My Lamp, which features Sista Sasha.

The single, which is a cover of the timeless Gospel hymn titled Give Me More Oil In My Lamp, was produced by Megaton and released on his Mighty Jam record label on September 13.

Since then, it has enjoyed strong rotation on several local radio stations.

“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback about my new single. It’s getting a lot of airplay in Jamaica, and it’s beginning to catch on in the States. I’m confident that this is the song that’s going to give me a breakthrough in the music biz,” said Megaton.

The St Catherine-born singjay is cognizant of the fact that it takes hard work and dedication to make it in the music business.

“I want to make a serious impact in the music business. I don’t want to be one of those artistes who burst on the scene and then disappear. That’s why I’m working so hard to push this new single. I’m also getting ready to drop some more singles. I’ve recorded over four albums worth of material already, so I have a lot of music to put out,” he said.

Megaton plans to release his debut album early next year.

“I’m going to release my debut album early 2021. It’s going to be a fusion of gospel, dancehall and reggae. All the songs will feature positive, uplifting messages.”

Megaton, whose given name is Cyril Bolton, was born and raised in Glengoffe, St Catherine. He launched his recording career in the early 90s. Some of his other songs are Queen and Sex In The City.