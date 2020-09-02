Meghan and Prince Harry sign deal with Netflix

Netflix is set

to get a taste of real royalty as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have

signed a deal with the content provider and production company.

The multiyear deal will see Netflix paying the royals to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming via their production company that has not been named.

Although she is an actress by profession, Meghan has no plans to act in any of the productions. However, the couple might appear in documentaries.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

This move comes months after the two decided to step back from royal duties and relinquish their HRH titles. They have since settled in California, United States, away from royal life in Britain.