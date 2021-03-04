Meghan Markle accuses palace of “perpetuating falsehoods”

Another bombshell clip has been released from the much anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In this one, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” against her and her husband Prince Harry.

The clip was released on Wednesday night, in which Winfrey asks Meghan: “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Meghan then says: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean … there is a lot that has been lost already,” she added.

The firm is a term sometimes used to refer to the royal family.

The interview, dubbed Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on March 7.