Meghan Markle accuses palace of “perpetuating falsehoods”Thursday, March 04, 2021
|
Another bombshell clip has been released from the much anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In this one, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” against her and her husband Prince Harry.
The clip was released on Wednesday night, in which Winfrey asks Meghan: “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Meghan then says: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”
And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean … there is a lot that has been lost already,” she added.
The firm is a term sometimes used to refer to the royal family.
The interview, dubbed Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on March 7.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy