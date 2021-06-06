Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce birth of daughter: Lilibet Diana

Our favourite royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Lilbet Diana Mountabben-Windson on Sunday (June 6).

The announcement officially makes them a family of four!

Though no picture of the baby has been released as yet, the name pays homage to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

In a statement the royal couple shared that their baby girl was born weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and that both mother and child are healthy and well.

They also mentioned that they’re settling in at home.

The new member of the royal family was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in Santa Barbara, California.

Lilibet is the couple’s second child, and follows Archie Harrison Mountabatten-Windson, who turned 2 in May.

Lilibet is also the eighth in line to the throne, and the highest in line to ever be born in US.

Meghan and Harry shared their gratitude on the Archewell website, they said “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple had announced their pregnancy to the world earlier this year on February 14-Valentine’s Day. They later revealed in a sit down with Oprah – one of TV’s most controversial interview – that they were expecting a baby girl and that Archie would be a big brother.

The happy news of their pregnancy came after Meghan shared that she suffered a miscarriage in July of 2020. Meghan broke the news then in a New York Times article on November 25 where she wrote “losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

The entire royal family is seemingly beaming with joy at the safe arrival of baby Lilibet A spokeswoman for the Buckingham palace shared “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Several other chimed in to congratulate the couple including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.