Meghan Markle said she was suicidal as a British Royal

Life as a British royal was so isolating and lonely for Meghan Markle that at one point she considered suicide.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped the bombshell revelation during her much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7.

“Were you thinking of harming yourself? were you having suicidal thoughts? asked Oprah.

“Yes, this was very very clear and very scary. And you know I didn’t know who to even turn to. These are the thoughts that I’m having in the middle of the night and I’m very scared because this is very real, this isn’t some abstract idea, this is methodical, and this is not who I am,” Markle replied.

She said she was reticent about revealing those feelings to Prince Harry because she was “ashamed”.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it — and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,”

Markle said she was forced to suppress her outspoken nature and give up her personal freedom. She said she did not have access to her passport, driver’s license, or keys after she joined the royal family. These she said were returned when the couple moved away.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry said he was “terrified” by his wife’s admission. “I had no idea what to do, I went to a very dark place as well, but I wanted to be there for her.”