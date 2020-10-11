Meghan Markle says she was the ‘most trolled person in the entire world in 2019’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex told a teen podcast how she struggled with being trolled on the internet, an issue many teens face on a regular basis, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when people are more isolated.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world-male or female,” she said in an interview she gave with her husband, Prince Harry, to Teenage Therapy Podcast to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day Saturday.

“Now eight months of that I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. That’s so big you can’t even think about what that feels like because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25 if people are saying things about you that aren’t true what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

Teenage Therapy Podcast is hosted by a group five teenage friends based in California. “In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritising mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically,” according to a post on the group’s Instagram account.