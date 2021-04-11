Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry will fly back to England to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral, but his wife. Meghan Markle will not accompany him.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said a doctor had advised the duchess, who is pregnant, against traveling to the UK.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending,” a royal spokesman said at a briefing on Saturday afternoon.

The couple, who is living in California gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which some damning allegations were made against the royal family. This will be the first time Harry will be returning home since that interview.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday, Harry and Meghan shared a tribute on Archewell Foundation website.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” reads their message of mourning. “Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”

The funeral for Prince Philip will be held on Saturday, April 17. The guest list has been limited to 30 people under U.K. government guidelines due to COVID. It is expected that Philip’s immediate family, including his children and grandchildren, will make up the bulk of those present in St. George’s Chapel.