Meghan Markle wins privacy case against U.K. tabloid

Meghan Markle has won her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers.

The Duchess of Sussex won her claim against the Mail on Sunday‘s publishers. A British judge granted summary judgment in her favor over five articles published in February 2019 that reproduced parts of the handwritten letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle, following her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Judge Mark Warby said Meghan “had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation.”

In a heartfelt statement after the ruling, Markle claimed the win as one not just for her, but for everyone who deserves “justice and truth”.

“These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence,” the Duchess of Sussex added in her written statement.

“For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.

The world needs reliable, fact-checked, high-quality news. What The Mail on Sunday and its partner publications do is the opposite. We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people’s pain,” she continued.

“But for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won. We now know, and hope it creates legal precedent, that you cannot take somebody’s privacy and exploit it in a privacy case, as the defendant has blatantly done over the past two years.

“I share this victory with each of you—because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better.”