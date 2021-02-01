Meghan Markle’s name not on son’s birth certificate

Meghan Markle’s name is not on her son Archie’s birth certificate. It was a move that, according to a Markle spokesperson, was dictated by Buckingham Palace.

Archie’s birth certificate was registered on May 17, 2019 after he was born on May 6. On the mother’s section it had the names “Rachel Meghan”, but a month later, the mother’s name was changed, leaving it as “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”.

Naturally, this report triggered speculation with the Queen’s ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter declaring it “an early part of their [Meghan and Prince Harry] plan.’

But through her spokesman, Meghan defended herself, saying it was “offensive”to suggest she had wanted to be “nameless” on her child’s birth certificate.

“The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex,” the spokesman told the Telegraph.

“To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive.”

It remains unclear why exactly the birth certificate was changed.