Meghan Trainor battled ‘dark’ thoughts after vocal cord surgery

Meghan Trainor battled ‘dark’ thoughts after vocal cord surgeryTuesday, January 21, 2020
|
Meghan Trainor fell into “the dark zone of deep thoughts” when she was forced to undergo vocal cord surgery.
The 26-year-old singer went under the knife for vocal surgery in 2016 for a second time after previously having a hemorrhaged vocal cord repaired in 2015, and has now said she battled with feelings of depression following the surgery, as she was worried she’d lose the ability to sing.
Speaking to Happiful magazine, she said: “I thought, ‘It’s over, I’m not going to sing ever again.’ I went full dive into the dark zone of deep thoughts.”
Mental health struggle
Meghan – who is married to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara – previously detailed her battle with anxiety and depression in 2018, when she said she was left feeling “alone” and “terrified” as a result of her surgery.
She explained: “When I had an episode it would last for three days. I was crippled and had this pain. Eventually, I was going to doctors, psychologists and therapists and I was like: ‘My back feels like someone has a flame to it, I’m not sure if I’m going crazy.’ And I’m feeling like I’m crazy, losing my mind.
“I remember standing in [US pharmacy] CVS with my friend in line and I saw the whole back row behind her move when she didn’t.
“You know, moments like that I had, dissociation with your body and you think you’re schizophrenic – you’re seeing things.”
The Dear Future Husband hitmaker has been seeking professional help since her mental health struggle, and in 2018 said she was still in therapy but was feeling much better.
