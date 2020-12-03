Meghan Trainor diagnosed with gestational diabetes

Meghan Trainor recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. The singer, who is pregnant with her first child told

“I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it’s manageable and it’s okay. And I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy,” she said. “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat.”

Gestational diabetes causes high blood sugar that can affect the health of the mother and baby, but it’s usually managed with a healthy diet, appropriate exercise, and sometimes medication.

And guess what? most people diagnosed with the condition during pregnancy no longer experience diabetes upon delivery. But it can potentially cause a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes later on.

For Meghan, this has been a learning experience. “It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experienced this.”