Meghan Trainor gives birth to first child

Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first child six days early on February 8.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday!”, Trainor wrote on her Instagram account.

“We are SO IN LOVE! Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!,” the new mom continued.

The post was accompanied by intimate photos of Trainor and her husband in the delivery room. One adorable photo showed Sabara cradling baby Riley and feeding him.

Sabara also shared the same slide of photos and captioned it; “@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world!”

Congrats to the happy couple!