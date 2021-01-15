‘Megxit’ review reportedly cancelled

‘Megxit’ review reportedly cancelledFriday, January 15, 2021
|
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s scheduled 12-month review after their split from the royal following is not happening.
Yes, apparently it’s been cancelled. But according to Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess are being observed closely especially because of the commercial deals they’re making. But she told Royal Beat that nothing they have done so far suggests the planned one-year review needs to go ahead.
Meghan and Harry currently live in Montecito, California with their one-year-old son, Archie.
In the year since the dramatic split, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have cut deals with Netflix and Spotify worth around US$150 million.
They will reportedly reunite with the rest of the royal clan in June this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy