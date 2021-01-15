‘Megxit’ review reportedly cancelled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s scheduled 12-month review after their split from the royal following is not happening.

Yes, apparently it’s been cancelled. But according to Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess are being observed closely especially because of the commercial deals they’re making. But she told Royal Beat that nothing they have done so far suggests the planned one-year review needs to go ahead.

Meghan and Harry currently live in Montecito, California with their one-year-old son, Archie.

In the year since the dramatic split, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have cut deals with Netflix and Spotify worth around US$150 million.

They will reportedly reunite with the rest of the royal clan in June this year.