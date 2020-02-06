Mellifluous? That’s how Fari Difuture describes his style of positive music

Reggae artiste Fari

Difuture does not take his role as an artiste lightly. The Kingston-born singer

views music a medium through which to educate, uplift and entertain the masses.

“I’m grateful to the creator for blessing me with the talent to make music. I see this blessing a special gift that I must use for the betterment of my people. Whenever I write my lyrics, I always try my best to write something that I know will impact the consciousness of the people in a positive way. Music must not only be entertaining; it must also be uplifting,” said the artiste.

Fari Difuture, who launched his recording career in 2017 with the release of Farmer Man, says he’s bringing a fresh new sound to the local music scene, and he’s confident that music fans all over the world will love it.

“My style is full of melody and flow; my lyrics are conscious and uplifting. It’s unique; I call it mellifluous. It’s the kind music that true music lovers can appreciate,” he said.

The entertainer is currently promoting a single, titled Judgement, which was produced by Micah Henry and released on the Sc21 Productions imprint late last year.

He is also working on several new projects, including an album and a mixtape. Both projects are slated to be released before the end of the year.