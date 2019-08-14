Men with big feet … they have big pockets! They are also said to have something else that is oversized and that usually get women scrutinising the male mid-section with blatant curiosity. As long as there’s been storytelling, there’s been the tale that men with big feet have large penises, hence those who sport shoe size eleven or larger can be seen strutting around like peacocks.

Well according to the measuring tape, the claims of ‘big feet, big meat’ do not measure up to the findings of countless urologists who bravely go where angels fear to tread. They explore the regions of the male anatomy and have concluded that there is little empirical evidence to support the supposed foot-penis size connection.

In 1993 two Canadian doctors measured the height, foot size and penile length of 63 men. The correlation was founded to be pretty weak. Later, the researchers, who won the 1998 Nobel Prize for the study, shared that trying to predict penis size based on a man’s foot was a lesson in futility.

A few years later Korean researchers tried their hands at seeing if the myth matched the mathematics and measured the length and circumference of 655 Korean men’s flaccid penises, as well as the size of their feet, length of their toes and fingers, the sizes of their ears, mouth and even the amount of hair on their heads. Talk about being thorough! Once again the link was not supported by the research. Sad news for some 655 men!

Another study conducted by the University College London published in the British Journal of Urology International determined that there is no link between penis size and shoe size. They observed 104 patients, men of all ages, at the London urology clinic. Researchers measured the length of a flaccid penis when stretched and later recorded their shoe size. No match.

There is no hard (all puns intended!) and fast rule about penis size. You cannot look at a man’s feet, his ears, length of his arm from his wrist to his elbow and know if he is packing. None of that is a determinant as to whether he can walk on three legs or two. In general, men have a penis size that is proportionate to their overall body structure. Even so, there is no set rule to ‘dick determination’, plus one’s genetic makeup or DNA is another big factor so all those men who are wearing shoes bigger than their feet to impress the ladies, the jig is up and you can stop now.