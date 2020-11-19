Men with smaller penises make more money, study finds

What do you think men with smaller penises have over those who are more endowed BUZZ Fam? The answer; more money.

And that’s according to an online survey done by OnlyBuy. The survey found that the biggest earners tend to have the smallest willies.

So, here’s how things went down. The e-commerce site asked 997 men to answer questions about work, salary, and the dimensions of their penises. They then perused the responses to determine whether penis proportions corresponded to paycheck size.

The saucy study found that men with units measuring seven and eight inches earned an average of about US$35,700 and US$50,300 per year.

But for those who were packing (or not) three-inch penises, the annual income was about US$76,780 on average. Interestingly, the survey also found that males with four-inch penises were far more likely to get promoted.

OnlyBuy found that those working in the arts had the highest number of eight-inch penises, while bankers boasted the most micropenises on average.

Coming in second overall for penis size were manual laborers, who sported the highest proportion of six and seven-inch penises. Meanwhile, medical professionals rounded out the middle with the greatest percentage of average-sized schlongs.