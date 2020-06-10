Merriam-Webster dictionary to change its definition of racism

Merriam-Webster dictionary to change its definition of racismWednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Small steps matter too when you’re trying to achieve great change, and Kennedy Mitchum, a recent graduate of Drake University in Iowa, knows that. It’s why she decided to reach out to American reference dictionary Merriam-Webster to have it change its definition of racism to better reflect the oppression of people of colour.
The dictionary currently offers three definition of racism. In the current version of the second definition, racism is “a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principles,” and “a political or social system founded on racism.”
Merriam-Webster’s editorial manager Peter Sokolowski told the Associate Press that the definition would be modified after Mitchum’s request.
“This is the kind of continuous revision that is part of the work of keeping the dictionary up to date, based on rigorous criteria and research we employ in order to describe the language as it is actually used,” Sokolowski said.
“We apologize for the harm and offense we have caused in failing to address this issue sooner,” the editor wrote, according to a message published by Drake University and retweeted by Mitchum.
Merriam-Webster, has been published its dictionaries since 1847. The Merriam-Webster site, where the definitions are available for free, had nearly 50 million unique visitors in May, according to the SimilarWeb site.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy